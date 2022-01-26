Let’s Grow It with Stutzmans- 2022 Succulents

I love learning about ways to maintain gardens and start growing outdoor plants during the winter and cold months. Prior to working with Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center I would only give attention to plants and produce during the summer months.

Working with Jason we have learned about tropical plants and the need for maintaining plants all year long. We have even learned different was to start growing for our outdoor garden during January. Today we learn about the wide variety of succulents available at Stutzman’s an some of the perks of these all weather friendly plants. Check out their Facebook Page for more information on succulents and best ways to appreciate them.

