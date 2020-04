I had the pleasure of speaking with Alexis Phillips, the creator and founder of the WeGotThisChallenge2020. Alexis started this challenge, which quickly went viral, when she saw a need in the community to make a difference and brighten people's days. As you can hear in the segment, she started the challenge by writing "WeGotThis" around the community and people quickly joined in. There have been signs in windows, chalk art, billboards, signs outside of nursing homes and so much more! The best part is that it's spread outside of Wichita and Kansas, with people sending this message all across the country! Right now, you can even purchase yard signs where a portion of all sales will be donated to the page's partner, United Way of the Plains Pandemic Fund. You can purchase those signs here: https://www.loveofcharacter.com/we-got-this-yard-sign-preorder/?fbclid=IwAR3SvtfAi-f44_CZwL6836tHHRN5xPy5vTG0Chy5fWFwJlUYmni3YX3EH4Y and check out their Instagram page by searching the handle @WeGotThisChallenge2020!