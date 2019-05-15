Let’s Grow It With Stutzmans: Dirty Little Secret

In our Let’s Grow It segment today, we had a chance to catch up with Jason and hear about the dirty little secret Stutzman’s has been keeping. Well, I guess they’re not really keeping it because they are more than happy to share with you the foundation of their success: it’s their soil! Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center uses the same mix for everything grown at all 12 Stutzman’s locations. Ben, Jason and the whole team at Stutzmans believes so heavily in it and want you to experience success while gardening so they offer it for you! And this week our friends at Stutzman’s are offering their signature soil at a discounted rate! With any $30 purchase on anything at Stutzman’s you will receive a $5 discount on the proven successful signature soil. Jason showed today how easy it is to fill a pot with the soil and select a few plants or flowers to arrange inside and there you a go! A beautiful planter for your yard. The soil is successful because it provides proper drainage, still holding enough water for your plants to grow and be healthy. All 12 Stutzman’s locations are participating in the sale. Remember any $30 purchase whether that be gift items, pottery, plants or yard decorations will allow you to take advantage of the discount. Using the signature soil will aide in your garden’s growth as it is the foundation for success in everything Stutzman’s grows.

