Let’s Grow It With Stutzmans: Exciting Fall Events

Although we typically focus on what’s growing at Stutzman’s, today Ben shared some exciting events coming up! Through the Fall there are events blooming every week! First up is Girls Night Out, where about 25 businesses come to the greenhouse and pop up with their services and products that every woman would be interested in! Of course there will be a fashion show with great looks from the Stutzman’s boutique and many more fun treats for you and your girls to enjoy! Next up is Small Business Saturday this is a great way to support many different local businesses while they join us at Stutzman’s Greenhouse in Hutchinson. At this event one of the main takeaways will be learning tips on how to transition from a Autumn/Fall look at home to a Christmas look. There are so many items plants and decorations that can be used for both holidays, here you will learn which to keep around and which to put away for winter. And finally the event I am most excited for: Evening Aglow which is a Christmas themed, and welcoming for all. There will be many photo opportunities! Visit stutzmans.com for more information.