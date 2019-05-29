Let’s Grow It With Stutzmans: FAQs

As you know by now at Stutzman’s you can expect success. They live the motto and truly care about their customer’s gardening experiences being successful. Today Ben Miller spent some time with me sharing some common gardening mistakes made. Ben mentioned they often times get calls from customers asking how do certain things. Regarding plant health and garden longevity, so he wanted to share some insight! Ben shared that with the genetics they grow at Stutzman’s the staff expect people to have success. One of the key things Ben and the Stutzman staff will always stress is match plant to location. What is suitable for its needs. For example the vibrant bubble gum petunia is amazing, without full sun the color and life will be less amazing. We certainly don’t want that. This plant needs full sun. Some of Ben’s favorite “Thrillers, fillers and spillers” can also go in full sun but others cannot. Knowing the difference is essential to the health of each. May sun may scald the first leaves of some plants, but understanding certain plants can adapt to its environment is also helpful. It’s imperative to make sure if your plants are in need of shade they’re placed in an appropriate location. Especially one that provides afternoon shade. Most hanging basket in Kansas need to be in a shaded location from about 2 p.m. on. These are some tips Ben shared. Stutzman’s continues to be a resource for all of us. If you ever have a question or would like some insight on gardening tips, you are more than welcome to email Stutzman’s. They will answer any and all questions you have!

