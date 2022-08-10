Hot weather and fresh fruit go together just as well as peanut butter and jelly! We know the temps have been extreme this summer, why not cool off with locally grown, fresh fruit and produce from Stutzman’s!

We stopped by the Pleasantview location to hear from Ben about the latest delivery of fresh produce this summer. Grown locally the produce not only tastes delicious but when purchased also supports local farmers across the state. You can shop the peaches, watermelon, or other produce items at any of the Stutzman’s locations across the state.

Learn more about produce coming in the rest of the summer and what else is gRowing on at Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Centers by visiting their Facebook Page.