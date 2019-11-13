Let’s Grow It With Stutzmans: Girl’s Night Out

Our friends at Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center are always up to something and this week is no different! Ben Miller joined me to share about their Girls Night Out event happening tomorrow night! About 25 local businesses come out and set up shop showcasing their products and services from 5pm-9pm. About 1,000 women will be attendance to enjoy the fashion show, food, drinks and fun! This is the first time the greenhouse will be dressed in it’s finest Christmas attire so you don’t want to miss out! The entire greenhouse turns into a winter wonderland boasting many different Christmas photo ops! The community is encouraged to come out and support the local business, get a front row seat at the fashion show featuring Stutzman’s Clothing Boutique looks and of course support the local teachers who will be modeling and walking in the fashion show! visit Stutzman’s on Facebook for more info!