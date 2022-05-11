We love that Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Centers are scattered across the state of Kansas. The main production facility is located in Pleasantview and we have visited it many times. We have also been to a handful of the satellite location including Wichita, Salina, and Great Bend.

Recently we have shared that Stutzman’s footprint will expand into Derby and today we had the chance to visit the newest location off Rock Rd in Derby! The corner has certainly received a huge up0grade with the addition of the beautiful satellite garden center. The brightly colored flowers are such an eye-catcher and of course, the variety of plants, roses, soil, and pots almost seems endless. Stop in to see the new location for yourself or visit Stutzmans on Facebook!