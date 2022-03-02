As we inch closer and closer to spring the team at Stutzmans Greenhouse and Garden Center is busy at work preparing to open satellite garden centers across Kansas, including a brand new location in Derby. While the teams are assembling across the state, Jason French and the crew at the Pleastonview location are continuing to listen to community members’ questions and share information and best practices to ensure they all have success with their home gardens.

Today Jason shared recommendations on the procedure behind lawn care and also products he recommends for different types of lawn and weed care. All the products can be found at the Pleasantview location or any of the 12 satellite locations across Kansas. Jason would like to answer any specific questions you may have, just send him an email at questions@stutzmans.com Visit Stutzman’s on Facebook for more information.