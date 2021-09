WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- Kansas coronavirus numbers jumped over the holiday weekend. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) did not provide an update on Monday, so the numbers released Wednesday are for a five-day time period, from Friday morning to Wednesday morning.

During that time, the KDHE says 63 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 5,693.