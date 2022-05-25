This Memorial Day, bring a beautiful French Garden from Stutzman’s to the cemetery to honor the special Veterans in your life. The French Garden is a beautiful collection of colorful flowers and plants in one container. These can be beautiful additions to memorials of any kind and could be transferred back home for additional enjoyment.

The family at Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Graden Centers value the service and sacrifice Veterans of all US Military Branches have made for our country and continue to offer these beautiful french gardens as a way to honor them. The French Gardens are available at any of the 12 locations across the state. VIsit Stutzmans’s on Facebook for more information.