Have a special mother or grandmother in your life you are wanting to make feel extra special this Mother’s Day? Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center are full of beautiful flowers, hanging baskets, plants, and many other options to gift the special Mother in your life.

Ben Miller, Owner of Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center invited us out to the Cambridge Location in Wichita to take a peek at the beautiful selection of flowers and plants this year. He shared that hanging baskets of all sizes are always a hit with Mother and any garden lover.

If you’re unsure of the exact colors or sie flowers your Mother is wanting a great option is letting her choose by buying a gift card for her. Stutzman’s offers gift cards that never expire. Visit their Facebook Page fr more information and the exact locations of all 13 garden centers.