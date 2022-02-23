Thinking of making an Irish Potatoe dish for St Patrick’s Day this year? Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center has fresh potatoes of many kinds in-store and ready for you to come to pick up. Along with potatoes onions are oftentimes added to a potatoes dish to celebrate the Irish holiday; you can find prepackaged onion sets ready to go at Stutzman’s.

Jason French, Retail Manager at Stutzman’s shared the different varieties of potatoes in-store and also best practices for storing peeling and maintaining them before you are ready to cook them. We also heard about the opinion set that Stutzman’s carries. Jason took time to show which bulb will grow into a full onion and which seed will grow into smaller onions, and how to know the difference. For more information visit Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center on Facebook.