Spending more time outside this summer? The team at Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center hopes you are and they also hope your gardens are thriving!

The team got a little creative this week and wanted to share new options of flowers that would work very well outside in the Kansas heat while bringing beautiful fresh hues of color to your gardne. Ben shared a variety of colors that are available now. Also available at the garden centers across the state are summer patio planters full of Hibiscus.

Ben mentioned that Hibiscus is a popular transitional plant that will go from summer to fall very well and is happy to be able to offer them to his customers beginning now. For more information on upkeep or inventory reach out to the Stutzman’s Facebook Page!