Spring weather is coming and going but perennials are here to stay! No matter the weather perennials are ready to make their appearance in 2022. Jason shared a perennial preview with us to get us feeling ready for the spring weather to finally stick around.

In the next few days, the satellite locations will be opening and they will be full of beautiful plants and flowers for your home garden. To kick off the grand openings the family at Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center is offering a great deal on perennials. You can mix and match a bit and there are many to choose from. Swing by the Pleasantview location or check in on your favorite satellite location’s Facebook Page to learn the exact day they will open!

You can always reach out with any questions to questions@stutzmans.com or vist the Stutzman’s Facebook Page. Happy gardening!