Let’s Grow It With Stutzmans: Home Garden Radio Show

Jason French is the retail manager but like the entire family at Stutzmans he also goes above and beyond to ensure you are successful in your home garden. Jason hosts the Stutzmans Home and Garden show every Saturday morning to be a national resource to gardeners and future gardeners. The Stutzmans Home and Garden Radio Show is a live, call-in show where people can call in and ask any questions under the sun. Funny questions come in daily that give Jason a chuckle, but the beauty of the live show is callers may have a question that sounds crazy to listeners in some parts of the state, but listeners in another part may also be experiencing the same problem. It is also very helpful for any problem you have or have experienced in your home. You can actually snap photos and email it in to sutzmans.com but you can also do it on air and call in and speak live with Jason about the problem. Jason has taken calls from California and even east of Missouri, the topics are limitless. You can always catch Stutzmans on Good Day Kansas but if you are up Saturday mornings you can can hear them from 8am-9am on KSAL Radio.