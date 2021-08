KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some of the most legendary names in the history of Negro Leagues baseball are coming back to life in a new, limited-edition series being offered by Topps.

“If I had told my 10-year-old self that one day I’d be doing this, I think my head would’ve just exploded,” joked Daniel Sulzberg, the artist who created the dynamic cards featuring icons like Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige.