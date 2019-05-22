Let’s Grow It With Stutzman’s Memorial Day Sale

During our Let’s Grow segment with Ben Miller, owner of Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center, he shared a special sale happening this weekend. Ben took time to recognize Memorial Day and mentioned the importance of this weekend. We remember fallen soldiers and military members who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Ben continued to share that Memorial Day is an important day to remember and commemorate our military members who fought for our freedom. Stutzman’s wants to be a part of your Memorial Day weekend and help you celebrate with beautiful arrangements. The Memorial Day Sale features French Gardens which are a beautiful collage of 13 different colors, flowers, and plants. There are four different sizes on sale this weekend ranging from $9.99 — $15.99. French Gardens are perfect for patios or larger container placement. Also, on sale this weekend are hanging baskets, patio planters, and geraniums! They are all included in the buy two and get one free special! French Gardens can be added to larger planters. They are most successful and healthy when planted with the secret soil from Stutzman’s!

For information on this sale make sure to click here.