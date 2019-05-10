Let’s Grow It With Stutzmans: Mother’s Day Sale

Mother’s Day is this weekend and we have a special gift idea for you! Jason from Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden shared with us the Mother’s Day Special this year! Stutzman’s has prepared beautiful hanging baskets for all the mothers in your life! The 8 inch white hanging baskets are only $9.99 and combines three different plants. The variation or colors are beautiful and they are all picked to grow together evenly. If you want a larger option there are also 12 inch baskets with plants or grasses that are a bit more versatile They can do sun or shade. Any of the baskets are complete with plants with the colors that will complement each other and will wow Mom! You are able to take advantage of these special at any of the 12 Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center locations! Moms deserve the best, so bring them a gorgeous arrangement from Stutzman’s!

For info on locations click here.