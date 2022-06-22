This summer enjoy the heat-loving plants and flowers offered at Stutzmans Greenhouse and Garden Centers, but don’t forget you also have the oppurtunity to prepare for your fall gardens now as well.

The team at Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Centers really does specialize in growing a variety of different plants and flowers 12 months of the year. During the winter they have a beautiful array of poinsettias, during the spring and summer you can find flowers of any color grown to thrive in the Kansas weather.

In the Fall the staple is the Mum! Stutzman’s has started preparing mums now so this fall you can enjoy the rich marigold, range, and yellows on your front stoop and throughout your home.

Follow Stutzman’s Greenhouse on Facebook to learn more about what they offer and where you can shop with them.