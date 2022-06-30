Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center has great additions for your home garden all year! They also pose as a resource and passionately work toward providing education, guidance, and one on one attention to any problems or hurdles you may experience while gardening.

This time of the summer Ben encourages adding replacement flowers and plants to your garden space liven things up a bit! We stopped by the Derby location to see some of the replacement flowers and plants that are i stock. We saw beautiful colors and full green plants that will add a little kick to your garden this summer.

Stop by any of the Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Centers to see what they have to liven up your space! For any questions you may have with gardening reach out directly to jason French at questions@stutzmans.com You can alo get a great preiew of what is in store by checking them out on Facebook, @stutzmansgreenhouseandgifts