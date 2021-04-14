Let’s Grow It With Stutzmans: Perennial Preview

Its time to get our outdoor gardens up and running so of course we stopped in to visit with our friends at Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center!

Gardening Guru Jason French, also known as the Retail Manager at Stutzman’s shared a great sale going on to kick start your outdoor garden. He highlighted the Flat Sale happening now at all 12 Stutzman’s location across the state of Kansas. You can stop in and get your hands on some great options and varieties of perennials to start your garden!

If you are in need of suggestions or assistance the friendly staff is always available in person or you can reach out to the Stutzman’s Family on their website or Facebook Page. You can also email any questions you may have to questions@stutzmans.com