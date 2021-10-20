Let’s Grow It with Stutzmans: Perennials are Plentiful Fall 2021

We made the trip to Hutchinson to visit with our friends at Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center and we were able to pull Retail Manager, Jason French away for a few short moments to check in on what was going on at the greenhouse this week. Per the norm, the staff was heavy into preparing new plants for the community.

We made our way through the production facility to find perennials on the production line. New plants were being prepped, planted and tagged to hit the green house floor so the community can get them home and planted for a beautiful spring garden.

As always if you have any questions don’t hesitate to Jason or the Stutzman’s Family via Facebook or email questions@stutzmans.com

