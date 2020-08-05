Let’s Grow It With Stutzmans: Produce

Our Let’s Grow It segments with Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center has varied from taking you behind the scenes of the production facility to learning how seeds are planted, shrubs are trimmed, poinsettias bloom and so much more to learning how to maintain our backyard garden and trim properly to learning the best ways to grows tomatoes, peppers, etc. We spend a lot of time sharing the passion Ben and the entire crew at Stutzman’s has for ensuring you have a successful at home garden and you embrace gardening as a lifestyle. Well, today that continues will including enjoying delicious produce. Today we heard from Ben about the local produce they offer! Before summer slips away stop into any of the 12 satellite locations to enjoy peaches, watermelons, and other fresh summer produce! What’s better than fruit on a hot summer day! Not much, right? Visit www.stutzmans.com for more information or check then out on Facebook as well: @Stutzmans Greenhouse and Garden Center
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Community Calendar
Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.