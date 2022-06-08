“It’s just like getting a hair cut” Jason French, Retail Manager at Stutzman’s shared with us as he demonstrated the best way to care for your plants and flowers including the art of trimming and pruning.

Jason shared the importance of maintaining your plants and flowers specifically when it comes to watering and growth. He shared that the best way to keep the plants or flowers full and thriving is to trim away the dead ends and the leafy parts that are preventing new growth. He compared this to humans getting hair cuts to ensure hair health.

This is just one example of the fun demonstrations Jason and the tea at Stutzmand Greenhouse and GRaden Center regularly show their customers. You can visit their Facebook page for more or the Stutzman’s Greenhouse YouTube channel. For information on the 12 locations across the station reach out at www.stutzmans.com