Let’s Grow It with Stutzmans- Spring Boutique Fashion

This week we hung out at Stutzman’s and heard about the new items they have in their boutique! Retail assistant Sara Michaud joined us to share some of the new fashions we can find in house for 2022. She was super excited to show off some of the fun light weight sweaters that will be popular this spring. We also saw some cute cardigans which are great for layering. I loved the blouses with florals, I feel like they are a great example of up to date fashion and a fun nod to the greenhouse and garden center!

Sara also will have a great selection of Winter Clearance items to get us through the next few cold months, so stop in for winter fashions and new spring fashions. There is a great selection of jewelry as well. Get more information by reaching out on Facebook: @stutzmans