Let’s Grow It with Stutzmans- Spring Boutique Fashion

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week we hung out at Stutzman’s and heard about the new items they have in their boutique! Retail assistant Sara Michaud joined us to share some of the new fashions we can find in house for 2022. She was super excited to show off some of the fun light weight sweaters that will be popular this spring. We also saw some cute cardigans which are great for layering. I loved the blouses with florals, I feel like they are a great example of up to date fashion and a fun nod to the greenhouse and garden center!

Sara also will have a great selection of Winter Clearance items to get us through the next few cold months, so stop in for winter fashions and new spring fashions. There is a great selection of jewelry as well. Get more information by reaching out on Facebook: @stutzmans

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.