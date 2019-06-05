Let’s Grow It With Stutzmans: Spring Fever Celebration

On today's Fashion Forward Tuesday with K-Lanes we saw some vibrant, beautiful colors. That made me happy as we are getting ready for sunshine and warm weather! We typically are talking clothes that get you compliments with K-Lanes. Today we were also talking convenience. Tawnya was so funny and shared how she many times has lost her phone in the toilet. This caused by her typically holding it in the back pocket of her jeans. Enter the isABelt! She shared with us the answer to all the times you may have lost your phone out your back pocket. Even loving a cute shirt that lays close to your stomach but hate how it looks after you put a normal belt on. Normal belts are often bulky. They make tighter fitting shirts look bulky while laying on the belt. The isABelt is what is sounds to be. A belt so it holds up your pants, but it is thin and lays completely perfectly against your jeans. It seems invisible when your shirt lays over it smoothly. These belts come in sizes: S, M, L , XL and hold your pants up like normal belts. The isABelt also eliminates the bulk in the back above the belt loops.