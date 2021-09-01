Let’s Grow It with Stutzmans: Stages of Mums and When To Buy Them

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our friends at Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center are known for growing and supplying incredibly fresh produce and a wide variety of perennials, premium annuals, poinsettias and more. They are also known across the state for the resource they are for gardens of all abilities.

Jason joined us today to share some knowledge on the Fall Favorite: Mums. He shared important information concerning what varieties does well planted in the ground vs in potters, what the timeline will be in regard to their growth and even provided some tips and tricks in the selection of mums for you and your family to enjoy this fall.

There is a wide variety available at all 12 satellite locations across the state, make sure to check them out. You can also visit their website or Facebook Page for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.