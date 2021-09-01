Let’s Grow It with Stutzmans: Stages of Mums and When To Buy Them

Our friends at Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center are known for growing and supplying incredibly fresh produce and a wide variety of perennials, premium annuals, poinsettias and more. They are also known across the state for the resource they are for gardens of all abilities.

Jason joined us today to share some knowledge on the Fall Favorite: Mums. He shared important information concerning what varieties does well planted in the ground vs in potters, what the timeline will be in regard to their growth and even provided some tips and tricks in the selection of mums for you and your family to enjoy this fall.

There is a wide variety available at all 12 satellite locations across the state, make sure to check them out. You can also visit their website or Facebook Page for more information.