Today actually felt like a fall day with crisp weather! The team at Stutzman’s is gearing up for fall and preparing mums of all shapes and sizes for you to enjoy in a short few weeks.

Today Jason French, Retail Manager at Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center shared with us about starter mums which are the best option for you in the next few weeks if you are ready to get mum in the ground.

Check out the Stutzman’s Facebook Page for more info or send Jason an email with any questions questions@stutzmans.com