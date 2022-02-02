Another Wednesday on Good Day Kansas hanging out with our friends at Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center is another Wednesday well spent! Today we took a bit of a trek down memory lane and check in on some of the geraniums we helped plant about 4 weeks ago. It is amazing to see the growth first hand and understand the process behind the locally grown germaniums and other plants and flowers at Stutzman’s!

Jason showed use the different stages of geraniums without even having to leave the greenhouse. This is just one part of the farming and gardening industries that I have so much respect for! The planning process is remarkable and allows for different waves of germaniums to be grown to ensure they are available for customers all summer long in every satellite location across the state.

For more information on the germaniums locally grown at Stutzman’s or any of the 12 satellite locations reach out directly on their Facebook Page, @StutzmansGreenhouse