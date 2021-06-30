Let’s Grow It With Stutzmans: Tropical House Plants

With this heat it feels like we’re in the tropics right here in Kansas this summer! Our friends at Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center have recommendations for plants that do well in the heat and these happen to be beautiful to look at as well.

Retail Manager Jason French shared a large variety of tropical house plants available that will be great in the heat we’re experiencing this summer. The house plants range in colors, you will always find them to be vibrant; the colors range from bright green, to bold green, rich green and even some yellow-ish green.

If you’re looking to get you hands on some of these tropical house plants this summer check out one of the 12 locations across the state! You can fin info on hours and addresses on the Stutzman’s Facebook Page.