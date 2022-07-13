The trend of house plants came around a few years ago and is not going anywhere soon! Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Centers have rows and rows of beautiful tropical plants for your home or office. There are many sizes and colors of a wide variety of plants available at Stutzman’s this summer.

Another popular trend Ben and the team at Stutzman’s have seen recently is a newfound appreciation for cacti. If you are looking for small cacti or large, single plants or in an arrangement the Derby location had a ton of fun cacti in stock. Similar cacti, succulents, and cacti arrangements can be found across the state at Stutzman’s locations. Visit Stutzman’s on Facebook for more information or reach out with questions directly to questions@stutzmans.com