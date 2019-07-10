Let’s Grow It With Stutzmans: Water Maintenance

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

At Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center, Ben Miller and his team expect his customers to have success with their home gardens! The Stutzman’s family is proud to be a resource for you to ensure you are successful! Today we are talking about how to be successful. Specifically in the summer when the Kansas heat is coming in extra HOT! Ben shared that plants, much like humans need different things on different days and in different seasons. Ben recommends watering three times a week on average, but to make sure you know the specific needs of each plant. Also for hanging plants if they are able to find shade for the afternoons that is ideal. The most important tips is that there is a balance on how much to water. Ben mentioned a lot of that depends on the location the plants are in. It’s great to have a habit that every morning you need to water. So they have moisture all day long. The best thing to do is check the dryness of the soil by simply putting your finger in the soil to feel it. Ben and the Stutzman’s family encourage you to continue to create good healthy habits for your garden and like he always says make it part of your lifestyle.

To find more information make sure to visit their website at stutzmans.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Josh Silverman
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.