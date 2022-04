We are so excited to start a new series on our show that is called Let’s List It.

It is sponsored by Wichita Real Estate Group brokered by EXP Reality and Flat Branch Home Loans.

They are going to take us step-by-step on what someone needs to know before they buys, sell, or even rent a home.

They will tell what we should be looking for, some things maybe people don’t think about and then go through the financial aspect as well.

Check out their website for more information!