It’s no secret buying and selling homes or properties in the market right now is a daunting task. We have partnered with two ocal group to provide guidedance and education for the buying and selling process. We have shared information from the experts at both Wichita Real Estate Group Brokered By EXP and Flat branch Home Loans.

This week we focused on the importance of home inspections. There are ways to approach this task that will protect your investment moving forward and Kyle shared some good advice on the process behind a home inspection. He also touched on the repair process. These two go hand in hand because the repair requests often come as a result of a quality home inspection.

If you are interested in learning more about either of these specific topics or the process in genreal reach out to Kyle on the Wichita Real Estate Broker By EXP Facebook Page.