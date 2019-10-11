Little Jerusalem Badlands Grand Opening

We wanted to share some exciting news in the hopes you will have a chance to go check this park out! The Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park opens tomorrow. The state park is a one-of-a-kind landscape and now you have the opportunity to go see this beautiful landmark. The gates open at 9 a..m. and the trails will be open at 11 a.m. The Jerusalem Badlands is located in Logan County. To learn more be sure to click here.
