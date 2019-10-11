Little Jerusalem Badlands Grand Opening

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We wanted to share some exciting news in the hopes you will have a chance to go check this park out! The Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park opens tomorrow. The state park is a one-of-a-kind landscape and now you have the opportunity to go see this beautiful landmark. The gates open at 9 a..m. and the trails will be open at 11 a.m. The Jerusalem Badlands is located in Logan County. To learn more be sure to click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Josh Silverman
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.