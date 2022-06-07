We love it when locals collab! Today we kicked off the show sharing about three local groups coming together to give the people what they want! Chance are you have been to The Monarch in Delano, Social Tap House is a new concept near WSU Camps and the Live Local Podcast has been spreading local love for a while now.

If you haven’t heard of these groups just yet, or many just one of them – Friday, June 24th get to Social Tap House. Enjoy some local brews, and delicious food from Monarch and participate in a live podcast interview with one of Wichita’s fiercest female business owners, Jen Ray, Owner of The Monarch.

Tickets will get you in and include a drink and snacks. Social Tap House offers pizza, burgers, and one of the best patios in Wichita. The conversation will be surrounding Jen’s expertise in owning a business in the er growing neighborhood of Delano and the general economic impact of local support.

For more information visit Social Tap House on Facebook.