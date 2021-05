WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- Family and friends will be allowed to start visiting loved ones at the Sedgwick County jail beginning June 1.

The Sedgwick County Detention Facility says it will resume onsite video visitation for families and friends. Visitation will take place in the jail lobby Monday through Friday, 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Visits that occur in the lobby are free.