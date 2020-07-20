Local Roasters Coffee

The name says it all: Local Roasters is here for the community. Colby Runyan and his team at Local Roasters are local and they are talented roasters. They supply coffee for business in the Wichita area and are constantly reinventing themselves by carrying a wide variety of coffees and teas. Colby and the Local Roasters Family cares deeply about supplying his community delicious coffee to ensure they are starting their day off on a high note and are able to accomplish all they set forth to. The vibes inside Local Roasters are welcoming, light and airy. The minute you open the door all your senses wake up and stand on edge. The rich smell, the sounds of coffee grinding, the warm light on your face, and the beautiful art hanging on the walls all served up with a smile from Colby himself. I can try to explain the aroma but will fail. I recommend stopping i to see Colby and finding which unique blend calls your name, I promise it won’t disappoint. Visit them in person at the shop of Douglas or check them out on social media: @LocalRoasters or if it’s online purchasing your looking for they offer curbside pick up, no problem, visit their website: localroasters.com