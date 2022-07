Together with many local supporters, Wichita Bonding Company is hosting a neighborhood clean-up day this Saturday, July 9th at Evergreen Park. All are welcome and encouraged to come help beautify the community and band together with neighbors to show the power of community.

There will be time for community clean-up, free hair cuts, a community resource fair, food, a parade and so much more! Grab the family and invite your friends to attend and help give back to your community!