Our #MusicAndArts segments have consistently featured local, talented creatives and today is no different! I was so excited to sit down with local photographer Darrin Hackney and learn his story.

If you have picked up any local publications across the Wichita Metro Area lately chances are you have seen Darrin's work. He is well known for his creativity and energy that he brings to every shoot, project, or opportunity to connect with people. Darrin has a creative eye that envisions things from color to action to movement and even scenery meshing together to create art and beautiful images of his subjects. He has the ability to bring to life any idea vision or vibe you are looking for or he can even sit down get to know you and then design the perfect shot that will represent you and your personality.