It was an absolute pleasure chatting with Janet Tremblay, the owner and creator of Knotty Lane & Knotty Kids. Janet is a Crochet master and makes adorable creations for people all over Kansas!

Janet started out the segment by sharing how the birth of her granddaughter inspired her to start to make baby blankets which has now turned into the full Crochet business that she has today. She makes a wide variety of products including water balloons (that are so easy to clean and take care of), fun Pumpkin and Halloween items, hats, gnomes and more!