Matt Shelton Mancave

As part of a new segment on the show called Friday Guy Day, we thought checking out a man cave would be a good place to start. We talked to Matt Shelton, who has one of the coolest man caves I’ve ever seen. He has NFL helmets that he makes himself! Shelton is a huge Chicago Cubs and Duke Blue Devils fans so he has lots of memorabilia of those teams hung up. He went to the World Series when the Cubs won it all in 2016 and has been to a National Championship when Duke won the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship. He was a great one to start with for our new series!

