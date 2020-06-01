I had the pleasure of taking the court with Adrian Maloney Jr., The MaxLabTraining Founder and Player Development Coach. In the segment, Adrian shares about his background playing basketball and how those previous experiences led him into the career he loves. Adrian works with and trains local high school athletes, and younger players as well, to improve their skills on the court! He shared some success stories of the different athletes he’s worked with that have significantly improved their game. I may even have to hire him to help me on my jump shot! If you want to learn more about Adrian and what he does or schedule a training session with him, you can visit his website at: https://www.maxlabtraining.com/new-index
