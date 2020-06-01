MaxLabTraining

I spoke with Nick Franchett, the Law Tigers Kansas Marketing Manager about the different services Law Tigers provides and the ways to make sure you stay safe while riding your motorcycle. It was also the perfect time to speak with Nick because May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. In the segment, Nick walked us through the different safety measures you can take before you get on your motorcycle. He then talked about his helmet and the different ways you can make sure that you are as safe as can be while riding. Nick explained that a helmet is a one impact device, meaning that it only needs one impact before it needs to be changed. He also suggested getting a new helmet roughly every five years. If you want to find more information about their safety checklist or learn more about Law Tigers, you can visit their website at: www.lawtigers.com