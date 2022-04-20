This Saturday head out to Riverfront Stadium for the Wind Surge baseball game and get the added bonus of checking out the McPherson Classic Car Showdown happening out front of Riverfront Stadium before the game.

The students from McPherson College will be on hand to share their work on these cars and the fun adventures they’ve had not only restoring them but also taking them on a cruise across the country!

Cars that will be on-site and available for photos:

1926 Ford Model T Build Car

1929 Lincoln Model L with custom town car body by LeBaron

1957 Ford Fairlane – “Great Race” car (Raced by McPherson College students in the annual cross-country competition)

1959 Ford Fairlane Skyliner – retractable hardtop

1965 Porsche 356 Coupe

Tickets are available now at www.windsurge.com For more information on McPherson College and their Automotive Restoration program, please visit them on Facebook.