Meet Ellie Shank And Ella Larkin Beach Volleyball Studs

What an honor to meet and get to know two stand out star beach volleyball players from Kansas, Ellie Shank and Ella Larkin! These two ladies have been playing together from the age of 10 years old. Ellie now 17 and Ella now 16 have earned much success over the years, but we filled out a whole segment with their accolades and accomplishments from a 14 day stink in California this summer. The duo traveled out to California and participated in five different tournaments, all in the 18 year old division. They represented Kansas beautifully boasting everything from a 2nd place finish at the AAU Girls Beach National Championships to finishing 5th out of 85 teams at the AAU West Coast Jr. Olympic Championships. The pair also claimed 17th out of 168 teams at the BVCA National Championships and 9th out of 84 teams at the USAV Jr Beach National Championships. And this was all in two weeks! The girls play together for beach volleyball but compete against each other while playing at their high school teams. Catch Ella Larkin in her Junior year at Bishop Carroll and Ellie Shank in her Senior season at Valley Center High School. Ellie has committed to play Beach Volleyball at LSU and Ella is starting the recruiting process now as a Junior. Be on the lookout for both girls this fall, winter and beyond!