My face says it all. I was so excited to bring Good Day Kansas to my hometown of Kansas City to explore one of my all time favorite coffee shops, Messenger Coffee.

Located in the heart of the Crossroads District in Kansas City is a local favorite that offers everything from a quiet corner to get work done, an area to connect with others for a light-hearted open and airy lunch meeting and even a roof top space to enjoy a cup of joe while taking in the beautiful city skyline. The moment you walk in your senses are woken by the smell of fresh bread and pastries that are made in house. Make your way to the register and you begin to take in the aroma of warm, delicious, fresh coffee.

All three levels of the space have their own feel, but what they have in common is the welcoming, airy vibe. Beautiful house plants, décor and natural light make you feel right at home. If you are near downtown Kansas City I highly suggest you stop in for a treat, cup of coffee or simply to people watch and relax. Messenger Coffee is sold locally at Leslie’s Coffee in Delano if you would like to give it a try. Also follow them on social media to learn about their other locations including the newest on the Country Club Plaza.