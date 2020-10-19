We had the chance to check in with Mid America Exteriors again today and got to hear how many of our viewers took advantage of the current special they are offering! New Sales Manager, Joey Shurtz shared after joining Good Day Kansas a couple of weeks ago many viewers called in and took advantage of the deal on the Jacuzzi Brand Shower System and are currently having them installed now.

Today Joey wanted to go in depth a little bit more and share some of the benefits of the shower system starting with the maintenance requirements and basic maintenance and day to day up keep. Joey shared some great insight on the material the shower system is made of and how it can be helpful for family members of all ages. Visit Mid America Exterior’s website to view the information including a fantastic promotional price for this shower system.