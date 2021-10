WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) State health officials say there are 217 active COVID-19 clusters in Kansas. Most of those clusters continue to be at schools and long-term care facilities. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment only names places that have five or more current cases. (See chart below)

The KDHE also says 2,312 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, while 4,529 have tested negative. Of the recent cases, 70 are the COVID-19 delta variant.