Model Mayhem ICT is an annual charity benefit showcasing local talent across different mediums of art and aims to promote awareness of community initiative and inclusiveness. This year is the 5th year Model Mayhem ICT will host a talent and runway show featuring local talent.

For the fifth installment of Model Mayhem ICT a fierce group of community leaders will be leading important conversations surrounding mental health and wellness. Keynote Speaker Brandon Whipple will be the main attraction along with CIty COmissioners Lacey Cruse and Sarah Lopez will be in attendance showing their support for local talent and spreading awareness of the importance of mental health.

This year the beneficiary of Model Mayhem ICT is Destination Innovation. For more information on tickets or how to support please reach out directly on Facebook, @ModelMayhemICT